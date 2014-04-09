FDA halts Halozyme's pancreatic cancer study

April 9 Halozyme Therapeutics Inc said
the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ordered a halt on a study
of its drug delivery system in pancreatic cancer patients,
barely a week after the company voluntarily stopped the trial.
The company's shares fell about 3 percent to $8.06 in
trading before the bell.
Halozyme said on April 4 that it had temporarily stopped the
trial after the recommendation of an independent safety board,
which was assessing a possible difference in the rate of blood
clots found in patients receiving Halozyme's treatment and those
receiving approved cancer treatments.
The company said on Wednesday that it was gathering
information related to the issue and would provide it to the
safety monitoring committee and the FDA.
The mid-stage study was testing a more potent form of the
company's existing technology to deliver chemotherapy drugs
intravenously and to prolong the effectiveness of its synthetic
enzyme, Hylenex, in the blood stream.
The company's shares, which fell 32 percent the day it
halted the study, closed at $8.29 on the Nasdaq on Tuesday.
