UPDATE 2-Halozyme: subcutaneous Herceptin trial met goals

* European regulatory filing expected in 2012

* Halozyme patents valid through at least 2024

* Shares rise 17 percent (Adds patent details, updates share price)

By Deena Beasley

Oct 18 Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO.O), which specializes in reformulating drug products available only as infusions, said a pivotal trial of subcutaneous Herceptin, the cancer drug sold by Roche ROG.VX, had met its goals.

Shares of San Diego-based Halozyme were up 17 percent in afternoon trading on Nasdaq.

The under-the-skin injections using Halozyme's technology offer a faster, more convenient way to administer the drug, Halozyme Chief Executive Gregory Frost said.

The Halozyme enzyme that enables subcutaneous delivery is patented globally until 2024, with formulation patents extending beyond that, he said.

Herceptin had 2010 global sales of $6.8 billion.

Roche's Genentech unit said its Herceptin IV patent expires around the middle of the decade in the European Union and in 2019 in the United States.

Roche has a separate patent that covers the subcutaneous formulation of Herceptin for about a decade longer than the Herceptin IV patent in the European Union.

The company said it was still discussing a potential U.S. development strategy for subcutaneous Herceptin with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The Phase 3 Roche trial, involving patients with a specific type of breast cancer, showed that women receiving the subcutaneous injection responded to the drug as well as women treated with intravenous Herceptin, Halozyme said.

No new safety signals were observed, with the most common side effects being infections and anemia, the company said.

Frost said Roche plans to file next year for European regulatory approval of subcutaneous ready-to-use Herceptin, which takes about five minutes to administer, compared with at least 30 minutes for the intravenous infusion.

Halozyme said the new formulation may also reduce pharmacy time since no preparation is needed.

Roche is expected to present full details of the trial at an upcoming medical conference.

Halozyme said it was "comfortable" with Wall Street estimates of a mid-single-digit royalty from Roche on sales of subcutaneous Herceptin. It also earns milestone payments from the development deal.

Jefferies analyst Eun Yang said he expected a 2013 launch of the subcutaneous Herceptin.

Roche is also conducting pivotal trials of Halozyme's technology for a subcutaneous version of Rituxan, also known as MabThera, in patients with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Both Herceptin and Rituxan are monoclonal antibodies that require such large-volume doses that they cannot currently be given subcutaneously.

Halozyme shares were up $1.08 at $7.28 in afternoon trading. (Reporting by Deena Beasley; Editing by Vinu Pilakkott, Tim Dobbyn and Ted Kerr)