公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 21日 星期五 21:13 BJT

BRIEF-Halozyme Therapeutics shares rise 21.2 percent in premarket trade

NEW YORK Dec 21 Halozyme Therapeutics Inc : * Shares rise 21.2 percent in premarket trade

