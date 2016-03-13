Halyard Health share price could double within 3 years -Barron's

March 13 The share price of medical products
company Halyard Health Inc could double in two or three
years, helped by acquisitions to expand the company's medical
devices business, according to an article in the latest edition
of Barron's.
A successful transition for Halyard, which was spun off from
Kimberly-Clark and sells products such as drapes, gowns
and exam gloves, to focus more on medical devices, could drive
operating margins and profits higher, the financial weekly said.
Halyard shares closed at $27.72 on Friday, up 3.2 percent on
the day.
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York; Editing by Peter
Cooney)