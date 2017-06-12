Halyard Health explores sale of hospital product unit-sources

| June 12
June 12 U.S. medical products supplier Halyard
Health Inc is exploring a sale of its surgical and
infection prevention business that could fetch more than $600
million, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
The divestment would allow Halyard to shift its focus away
from commoditized hospital products, such as sterilization wrap,
surgical drapes and gowns, and concentrate on its medical
devices business, focused largely on post-operative pain
management.
Halyard has retained investment bank Deutsche Bank AG
to run a sale process for the surgical and infection
prevention business, the people said. There is no guarantee that
the process will result in any deal, the sources said.
The sources asked not to be identified because the
deliberations are confidential. Halyard Health and Deutsche Bank
did not immediately respond to requests to comment.
Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, Halyard has a market
capitalization of $1.7 billion. The company operates 11
manufacturing facilities across several countries and employs
about 12,700 people.
The surgical and infection prevention unit for sale is
Halyard's largest business by revenue, notching about $1 billion
in sales last year, but it has also been a drag on the company's
growth, seeing sales shrink year over year.
In its most recent quarter, Halyard reported that sales in
its surgical and infectious diseases business declined by 3
percent because of falling prices. Meanwhile, its medical
devices business gained 15 percent during the same period.
In 2016, Halyard acquired Corpak MedSystems for $174 from
buyout firm Linden Capital Partners. The move built on Halyard's
existing presence in feeding tubes.
"We continue to invest in fueling our growth pipeline to
shift our portfolio to higher margin faster growing medical
devices," Chief Executive Officer Robert Abernathy said during
Halyard's quarterly earnings call last month.
Halyard became an independent company in 2014 when it was
spun off from parent company Kimberly Clark Corp, which
sells brand-name hygienic products, such as Kleenex tissues and
Huggies diapers.
(Reporting by Carl O'Donnell and Greg Roumeliotis in New York)