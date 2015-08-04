Halyard Health cuts full-year forecast after revenue slide

Aug 4 Medical equipment maker Halyard Health Inc reported a 6 percent fall in second-quarter revenue and cut its full-year profit forecast, hurt by lower sales volume in its surgical and infection prevention business and a stronger dollar.

Halyard Health, which was spun off from Kimberly-Clark Corp in November, said it expects net sales growth to decline 1-3 percent in 2015.

The company also cut its full-year adjusted earnings forecast to $1.90-$2.10 per share from $2.30-$2.50.

The company reported net income of $8 million, or 17 cents per share, for the quarter ended June 30, compared with a net loss of $4.5 million, or 10 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 52 cents per share.

Halyard makes eye shields, face masks, disposable gowns, gloves and shoe covers.

Net sales in Halyard's surgical and infection prevention business, which accounts for nearly two-thirds of its total sales, fell 10.6 percent to $255.3 million.

Total net sales slid 6 percent to $389.3 million.

The dollar rose about 6 percent in the first half of this year against a basket of major currencies.

Although the greenback steadied recently, it is expected to rise 5 percent in the second half of the year, according to a Reuters poll of analysts.

Halyard received almost a fourth of its first-quarter revenue from outside the United States.

Up to Monday's close of $39.76, the stock had fallen 13 percent this year. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)