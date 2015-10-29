UPDATE 1-China's C.banner to buy British toy store chain Hamleys

UPDATE 2-Toshiba making preparations for sale of stake in chip business -sources
Oct 29 Chinese footwear retailer C.banner International Holdings said on Thursday it would buy iconic British toy store chain Hamleys for 100 million pounds ($153 million) in cash.
Hamleys, most famous for its 134-year-old flagship store on Regent Street in London, offers quintessentially British toys such as Beefeater Bear dolls and miniature London taxi cabs.
C.banner announced earlier this week that it was in talks to buy Hamleys from France's Ludendo Groupe, which has owned the chain since 2012.
The announcement comes a week after the conclusion of Chinese President Xi Jinping's three-day visit to the UK.
The trip featured the signing of a raft of business deals worth a total 40 billion pounds ($61 billion).
Jan 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 9 points at 7,217 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.54 percent at 7208.44 points on Thursday, dragged down by British parcel and postal firm Royal Mail, whose results were badly received. * ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND: Japanese financial services firm Orix Corp has agreed to buy $290 million worth of shipping loans from Royal Bank of Scotland, sources with direct knowledge
* Announces authorisation to commercialize in U.S. its anatomic total knee prosthesis Source text: http://bit.ly/2jFz6iB Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)