UPDATE 1-Oil tycoon's ex-wife cashes $975 mln check, wants more

(Adds comment from Hamm's lawyers, court filing details)
By Joshua Schneyer
NEW YORK Jan 12 Sue Ann Arnall, the ex-wife of
Oklahoma oil magnate Harold Hamm, vowed on Monday to press on
with an appeal of her divorce case, even after she cashed a $975
million check from him.
In November, an Oklahoma court ordered the Continental
Resources Inc chief executive to pay his ex-wife about
$1 billion in cash and assets when the couple divorced after a
26-year marriage. The check for $975 million, which Arnall
cashed last week, represented the entire balance owed by Hamm,
according to the court's decision.
Arnall has appealed the case in the Oklahoma Supreme Court,
claiming the earlier ruling allowed Hamm to keep the vast
majority of a marital estate worth up to $18 billion.
"I will not dismiss my appeal and do not feel that my right
to appeal should be denied because I have accepted, in the
interim, a small portion of the estate that we built over more
than two decades," Arnall said in a statement through her
lawyers.
Responding to the news, Hamm filed a request with Oklahoma's
Supreme Court seeking to get Arnall's appeal tossed out on the
grounds she has already accepted the benefits of the earlier
ruling.
"The Oklahoma state law is clear that the acceptance of the
benefits nullifies her appeal," said Michael Burrage, one of
Hamm's lawyers.
He called Arnall's appeal after accepting Hamm's payment "a
classic case of wanting her cake and eating it too."
Last week, another of Hamm's lawyers, Craig Box, said
Arnall's deposit of the oil man's check in an Oklahoma City bank
was likely to end her case.
The Hamm divorce has been proceeding since 2012, and the
November ruling was among the largest settlements for a U.S.
divorce.
Last month, Hamm also pledged to appeal the decision after a
sharp fall in oil prices cut billions from his personal fortune.
The earlier court ruling allowed Hamm to retain his 68 percent
stake in Continental.
(Reporting by Joshua Schneyer; Editing by Marguerita Choy and
Andre Grenon)