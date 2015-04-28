RPT-Court dismisses appeal in $1 bln divorce of oil executive Hamm

(Repeats to add keywords used by some clients)
April 28 Sue Ann Arnall, the ex-wife of Oklahoma
oil executive Harold Hamm, lost an appeal of the couple's
divorce case because she had accepted an award of nearly $1
billion, the state Supreme Court said on Tuesday.
In a 7-2 decision, the court ruled in favor of a motion
filed in January by Hamm, chief executive officer of oil company
Continental Resources Inc, to dismiss Arnall's appeal.
Earlier that month, Arnall had cashed Hamm's check for $975
million, the vast majority of the lower court's award in the
case.
The majority of the justices said Arnall also took
possession of the marital property awarded to her. Those
actions, the court ruled, caused her to forfeit her right to
appeal the judgment.
In January, Hamm also appealed the lower court decision,
saying the judgment was excessive. In its ruling, the Oklahoma
Supreme Court allowed his appeal to proceed despite dismissing
Arnall's.
Craig Box, a lawyer for Hamm, said he had not read the
opinion yet.
Last November, an Oklahoma district court ordered Hamm to
pay his ex-wife about $1 billion in cash and assets when the
couple divorced after a 26-year marriage. The check for $975
million that Arnall cashed represented the entire balance owed
by Hamm, according to the court's decision.
But Arnall said the earlier ruling allowed Hamm to keep the
vast majority of a marital estate worth up to $18 billion. She
had sought an award of billions more.
The Hamm case began in 2012 and concluded after a 2-1/2
month trial last November. The judgment was among the largest
ever in a U.S. divorce.
In a separate but concurring opinion, two justices wrote
that they viewed the majority's decision to allow Hamm's appeal
to continue as "fundamentally unfair."
In a dissenting opinion, two other justices wrote that
barring Arnall from appealing because she accepted the $1
billion judgment was a "draconian approach."
(Reporting by Brian Grow in Atlanta and Joshua Schneyer in New
York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)