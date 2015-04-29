Oklahoma oilman Hamm ready to drop appeal of $1 billion divorce -filing

April 29 Oklahoma oil billionaire Harold Hamm on
Wednesday moved to drop his appeal of a $1 billion divorce
award to his ex-wife, a day after the court dismissed her bid to
re-open the case, according to a court filing.
Hamm's decision to withdraw his counter-appeal of a bitterly
fought divorce after a lower court awarded his ex-wife Sue Ann
Arnall around $1 billion in January could end their dispute,
which has been ongoing since 2012 with billions at stake.
In the filing, lawyers for Hamm, the chief executive and
majority owner of driller Continental Resources Inc,
said he "is willing to dismiss his counter-appeal," and asked
the state's Supreme Court to do so.
Hamm noted that prior to Arnall's appeal of the case, he had
been "willing to accept the decision of the trial court," and
had only appealed "in order to protect his rights."
Hamm's move to end the case comes after the court ruled on
Tuesday that it would not hear Arnall's appeal, on grounds that
her acceptance in January of a $975 million check from Hamm had
ended her right to appeal for a larger award. The check covered
the remaining balance of a divorce ruling that awarded Arnall
around $1 billion in cash and assets.
At trial last year, Arnall's lawyers had argued that she was
entitled to a far larger chunk of a marital fortune they
estimated at around $18 billion at the time. The couple was
married for 26 years, during which the value of Hamm's oil
company rose by more than 400-fold.
(Reporting by Joshua Schneyer in New York; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman)