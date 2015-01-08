Oil man Harold Hamm's ex-wife seeking to cash divorce check -source

NEW YORK Jan 8 Sue Ann Arnall, the ex-wife of
Oklahoma oil magnate Harold Hamm, is seeking to cash a $975
million handwritten divorce check just days after earlier
rejecting the payment which was ordered by a court in November,
a source familiar with the matter said.
Earlier, Arnall's lawyers had said she did not want to
accept the check for fear of hurting her appeal of a divorce
ruling she viewed as short changing her.
It's not yet clear if Arnall's attempt to cash the check
will lead to her withdrawing her appeal in the divorce ruling or
how it may affect the Continental Resources chief
executive's own appeal of the case to Oklahoma's Supreme Court.
