BRIEF-Hammerson and partners in VIA Outlets buy three centres

Nov 17 Hammerson Plc :

* Acquisition

* Co and its partners in VIA Outlets, APG, Meyer Bergman and Value Retail, have acquired three further centres

* Three properties have been acquired at an initial yield of 8 pct and offer attractive return prospects Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
