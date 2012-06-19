UPDATE 2-Brookfield splashes $812 mln on London offices

* Brookfield Office Properties buys six Hammerson sites
* Confident in London office letting market recovery
* Sale sees Hammerson become retail property specialist
By Brenda Goh and Adveith Nair
LONDON, June 19 U.S. group Brookfield Office
Properties has spent 518 million pounds ($812 million)
buying London office assets from Hammerson, in a deal
that will see the British developer meet its aim of focusing on
retail property.
Brookfield, which owns 78 million square feet of offices in
North America and Australia, said on Tuesday the six sites it
was buying included skyscraper 99 Bishopsgate and a development
plot, Principal Place, in the City of London financial district.
"We accept that it is a difficult period at the moment but
long term we have every faith in the London marketplace," said
Martin Jepson, senior vice president for investment, who joined
Brookfield from Hammerson last August.
"New starts and development have just stopped, so there is
no threat of major oversupply coming forward unless there is a
major dumping of secondhand stock on the market place ... In the
medium to long term there are prospects for growth in the City
of London" he told Reuters.
Office developers have struggled to find tenants in central
London over the past year amid concerns about economic weakness.
Law firm CMS Cameron McKenna pulled out of talks to pre-let
a third of Principal Place in January while other skyscraper
schemes have been put on hold after fruitless searches.
Jepson said Brookfield would start construction on the 485
million pound Principal Place scheme once it found a pre-let and
was eyeing tenants from the financial services, media and
professional services sectors.
Brookfield, which already owns part of the 100 Bishopsgate
skyscraper scheme in the City, was still looking for more sites
as it wanted a London office portfolio complementary to those it
has in other major financial centres, Jepson said.
The deal also sees Hammerson reaching its goal of becoming a
specialist retail property company. It said its remaining
portfolio would be 97 percent retail and it would look to
reinvest the proceeds in shopping centres, retail parks and
designer outlets.
Hammerson said it expected to receive a payment of 329
million pounds for 99 Bishopsgate, Principal Place and two
smaller properties by Sept. 30. The sale of the other buildings,
125 Old Broad Street and Leadenhall Court, will complete by June
2013 for 189 million pounds.
The company, which owns and holds stakes in some of
Britain's largest malls, such as the Bullring in Birmingham and
Brent Cross in North London, first put its office portfolio up
for sale in February.
Hammerson were up 2.4 percent at 427.6 pence at
0905 GMT.