Hammerson sees buying opportunities in Europe's debt crisis

LONDON, July 23 Anglo-French property developer
Hammerson Plc spies buying opportunities in a European
property market depressed by the debt crisis, a s it looks to
spend the proceeds of the 518 million pound ($810 million) sale
of its London office properties.
The company, whose portfolio is now 97 percent retail
following the deal with U.S. group Brookfield Office Properties
in June, said on Monday it had about 1 billion pounds
readily at hand to splash out.
"The continuing difficulties in the finance market and the
challenging occupational market is giving rise to one or two
opportunities in the market," Chief Executive David Atkins said
on a call with reporters.
"I certainly think the next 12 to 18 months, with cash
available, will be a very good time to acquire," Atkins said,
adding that the company would first look to invest in its
existing portfolio before selectively acquiring.
The UK's real estate market has been hit in recent years by
a scale-back in bank lending to the sector and difficult retail
conditions that have caused a number of retailers to go into
administration or shut stores.
Last Friday, Lloyds Banking Group Plc said UK
property businesses were hunting for bargains in the real estate
market despite pessimism over the sector's prospects.
"On the whole we would look for better schemes in better
areas, but we're not averse to buying more secondary assets,"
Atkins said.
The company, which said its EPRA net asset value per share
rose 0.9 percent to 535 pence in the six months through June,
said it was focusing on shopping centres in top-quality
locations, convenient retail markets and premium designer
outlets.
It has increased its presence in the latter market by
investing a further 100 million pounds in outlet operator Value
Retail, raising its stake to 22 percent from 10 percent.
It is also looking to spend 800-900 million pounds on a 1.4
million square feet redevelopment in Croydon, south London,
where it is embroiled in a tussle with Australian developer
Westfield over an ageing mall.
Hammerson also said net rental income for the first half of
2012 rose 2.4 percent to 141.6 million pounds. It said it would
raise its interim dividend per share by 5.5 percent to 7.7
pence.