Hammerson sees buying opportunities in Europe's debt crisis

LONDON, July 23 Anglo-French property developer Hammerson Plc spies buying opportunities in a European property market depressed by the debt crisis, a s it looks to spend the proceeds of the 518 million pound ($810 million) sale of its London office properties.

The company, whose portfolio is now 97 percent retail following the deal with U.S. group Brookfield Office Properties in June, said on Monday it had about 1 billion pounds readily at hand to splash out.

"The continuing difficulties in the finance market and the challenging occupational market is giving rise to one or two opportunities in the market," Chief Executive David Atkins said on a call with reporters.

"I certainly think the next 12 to 18 months, with cash available, will be a very good time to acquire," Atkins said, adding that the company would first look to invest in its existing portfolio before selectively acquiring.

The UK's real estate market has been hit in recent years by a scale-back in bank lending to the sector and difficult retail conditions that have caused a number of retailers to go into administration or shut stores.

Last Friday, Lloyds Banking Group Plc said UK property businesses were hunting for bargains in the real estate market despite pessimism over the sector's prospects.

"On the whole we would look for better schemes in better areas, but we're not averse to buying more secondary assets," Atkins said.

The company, which said its EPRA net asset value per share rose 0.9 percent to 535 pence in the six months through June, said it was focusing on shopping centres in top-quality locations, convenient retail markets and premium designer outlets.

It has increased its presence in the latter market by investing a further 100 million pounds in outlet operator Value Retail, raising its stake to 22 percent from 10 percent.

It is also looking to spend 800-900 million pounds on a 1.4 million square feet redevelopment in Croydon, south London, where it is embroiled in a tussle with Australian developer Westfield over an ageing mall.

Hammerson also said net rental income for the first half of 2012 rose 2.4 percent to 141.6 million pounds. It said it would raise its interim dividend per share by 5.5 percent to 7.7 pence.