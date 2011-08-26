CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Hampson Industries to sell 4 units for $84 mln

(Corrects paragraph 1 to say the units being sold are in the United States and UK; also removes US from headline)

* To sell units in aerospace & components division

* Says sale, cost cuts to improve results

* Shares rise 6 pct

Aug 26 British aero engineer Hampson Industries said on Friday it planned to sell four of its businesses in the United States and UK to investment firm Bridgeport Development Capital for $84 million to reduce debt.

Hampson, a supplier of tools and components to planemakers Airbus and Boeing , also said it expected these initiatives, including cost cuts, to help improve its results over the medium term.

The four businesses being sold are within its aerospace components and structures division and comprise Lamsco West, Bolsan Company, Attewell Ltd and the business of Pillar Seals and Gaskets, carried on by Attewell.

These businesses make components in solid or laminated peelable form out of materials like metal or plastic -- known as shim components -- and are supplied to the commercial and military aerospace markets.

"The shims businesses were non-core and represented an attractive disposal candidate in order both to maximise value for shareholders and to generate sufficient proceeds to achieve a material reduction in the group's net borrowings," Hampson said in a statement.

Last year, the company had sold its loss-making automotive turbocharger business to focus on its aerospace division.

In June, the company had said it was in advanced talks on selling its non-core assets and posted a more than 50 percent fall in full-year pretax profit due to delays in orders from the United States.

Hampson shares, which have lost a third of their value over the past month, were up 6 percent at 17.5 pence at 1030 GMT on Friday on the London Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Juhi Arora in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)