Hana proposes $803 mln discount on KEB deal -report

SEOUL Oct 19 South Korea's Hana Financial Group
has asked U.S. fund Lone Star to slash the
acquisition price for Korea Exchange Bank (KEB) by
920 billion won ($803.1 million), a media report said.
Online media outlet Edaily also reported on Wednesday citing
a source familiar with the situation that Lone Star had
threatened to walk away from the agreed $4.1 billion deal to
sell KEB to Hana and restart negotiations with Australia and New
Zealand Banking (ANZ) Group Ltd , which wanted to buy
KEB but was trumped by Hana last year.
A Hana spokesman told Reuters he was looking into the
report.
Korean regulators are expected to order Lone Star to sell
its current 51 percent stake in KEB to 10 percent or lower,
following a recent verdict against the fund on stock
manipulation charges.
($1 = 1145.600 Korean Won)
