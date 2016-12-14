COLUMN-The case for Exxon's Rex Tillerson as Trump's secretary of state

(Amir Handjani is a former energy executive and current member
of the board RAK Petroleum PLC, an exploration and production
company listed on the Oslo exchange. He is also a Senior
Non-Resident Fellow at the Atlantic Council South Asia Center
and Board Member of the Atlantic Council. The opinions expressed
are his own.)
By Amir Handjani
Dec 14 Donald Trump has nominated Exxon Mobil
chairman and chief executive officer Rex Tillerson to serve as
his secretary of state. Having surrounded himself mostly with
retired generals for national security positions, the
president-elect has chosen someone with no previous government
experience to be the nation's chief diplomat. But it would be a
mistake for foreign policy experts and political pundits to
dismiss him for that reason.
Tillerson would not be the first secretary of state to come
from the corporate world. George Shultz stepped down as
president of construction and engineering giant Bechtel to lead
President Ronald Reagan's State Department, although Shultz had
previously served in the Nixon administration. Tillerson has
been at the helm of the world's largest and most profitable
publicly traded oil company for more than a decade.
Exxon has operations in more than 50 countries and is a
symbol of America's economic might and commercial prosperity. It
has deep and historic roots in the Standard Oil conglomerate
founded by John D. Rockefeller in 1870. It would not be wrong to
conclude that as the CEO of Exxon Mobil there are only a handful
of global heads of state that have more access and influence
than Tillerson.
I witnessed the respect Tillerson commands firsthand. Almost
a decade ago, as a young energy executive attending an industry
conference in Madrid, I noticed that when King Juan Carlos of
Spain addressed the audience, most attendees carried on their
business - some paid attention, but most did not. When Tillerson
took the podium, the room fell silent, with attendees tuned in
to his every word.
Tillerson will bring extensive management experience to the
State Department, having run a $385 billion conglomerate that is
involved in everything from oil and gas exploration, logistics
and construction, to human resources, risk management,
government affairs and research in alternative energies. Having
to answer to shareholders and investors who demand results - or
else they will insist he step down - could prove invaluable as
he tries to navigate a sprawling, often inefficient government
bureaucracy that is not as results-driven as the corporate
world.
The adage goes that "oil is not found in nice places" and as
such, Tillerson has found himself dealing with leaders of some
of the world's most problematic regimes - men like Russian
President Vladimir Putin and former Venezuelan President Hugo
Chavez. The fact that he can successfully negotiate with them is
an asset, not a liability.
While his relationship with Putin should be thoroughly
vetted, it is shortsighted to suggest that because his company
was heavily invested in Russia he would somehow be compromised
while pursuing America's interests. As CEO of Exxon, he had a
fiduciary responsibility to his shareholders to make sure the
company was active in parts of the world that were energy-rich
and delivered high returns. His responsibility was not to
support or advance U.S. foreign policy goals abroad. If he is
confirmed as secretary of state, however, his priorities will
shift accordingly.
Global energy companies and Exxon peers such as Total, Shell
and BP all have a heavy footprint in Russia. This is because
Russia, since the end of the Cold War, has become a key energy
exporter, just recently being knocked off its perch as the
largest combined oil and gas reserve holder in the world - by
the United States. Exxon not being an important player in
Russian energy development would be like a global financial
institution not having a presence in New York or London - they
couldn't then claim the mantle of truly being "global."
Tillerson has a reputation for being tough and driven in
defense of Exxon's interests. In Venezuela, for instance, when
Chavez sought to expropriate Exxon's leases, he took Venezuela
to international arbitration and won. Most other companies
settled for cash buyouts rather than going through the hassle of
litigation. As much as he opposed sanctions on Russia - as many
American CEOs do because it hurts their bottom line - Exxon has
abided by them.
Indeed, Tillerson's public statements indicate that he would
be pragmatic in foreign affairs, more of a Republican in the
mold of George H.W. Bush and Brent Scowcroft than Donald
Rumsfeld or Dick Cheney. As a business executive, he has pushed
for free trade and opposed sanctions that disadvantage American
companies over their European and Asian counterparts. There is
little in his tenure at Exxon to indicate that he would not be a
zealous advocate for America's foreign policy with the same
rigor he showed while making Exxon the dominant energy company
in the world. In fact, he could prove to be the "velvet glove"
in Trump's national security team, while retired generals with
an appetite for military force - such as Michael Flynn and James
Mattis - are behind him.
Trump campaigned and won the presidency on a platform of
radically changing how Washington conducts domestic and foreign
policy. He has stated that he wants corporate executives to
serve in his cabinet because they know how to "win" and cut
"better" deals than their predecessors who were mostly
politicians with little real world experience. In nominating
Tillerson, he will have fulfilled that goal.
