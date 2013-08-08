Citigroup's Handlowy cuts bad loan provisions, beats expectations

WARSAW Aug 8 Polish lender Bank Handlowy
, a unit of Citigroup reduced the value of
provisions for bad loans for the first time in 5-1/2 years in
the second quarter, helping it beat expectations with a
30-percent net profit rise.
Handlowy joined several other Polish lenders in reporting
better-than-expected results, also boosted by hefty gains on its
bond portfolio thanks to record low yields on Polish government
debt.
The bank cut its bad loan provisions by 29 million zlotys
($9.2 million), mainly due to an improvement in the quality of
retail loans.
Analysts have said the upbeat results from local lenders
could be an early sign that Poland's economy is slowly bouncing
back after barely avoiding a recession at the start of the year,
which would have been its first in more than two decades.
Handlowy said it earned some 200 million from its bond
portfolio, helping it report a net profit of 300 million zlotys
compared to 242 million expected by analysts.
Shares in Handlowy rose 3.8 percent in early Thursday trade.
The stock had gained 7 percent this year compared to a
10-percent rise of Warsaw's banking index.