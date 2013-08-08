Citigroup's Handlowy cuts bad loan provisions, beats expectations

WARSAW Aug 8 Polish lender Bank Handlowy , a unit of Citigroup reduced the value of provisions for bad loans for the first time in 5-1/2 years in the second quarter, helping it beat expectations with a 30-percent net profit rise.

Handlowy joined several other Polish lenders in reporting better-than-expected results, also boosted by hefty gains on its bond portfolio thanks to record low yields on Polish government debt.

The bank cut its bad loan provisions by 29 million zlotys ($9.2 million), mainly due to an improvement in the quality of retail loans.

Analysts have said the upbeat results from local lenders could be an early sign that Poland's economy is slowly bouncing back after barely avoiding a recession at the start of the year, which would have been its first in more than two decades.

Handlowy said it earned some 200 million from its bond portfolio, helping it report a net profit of 300 million zlotys compared to 242 million expected by analysts.

Shares in Handlowy rose 3.8 percent in early Thursday trade. The stock had gained 7 percent this year compared to a 10-percent rise of Warsaw's banking index.