Handlowy CEO says not aware of any plans for Citi to exit Poland

WARSAW, Nov 14 (Reuters) -
* The chief executive officer of Poland's Bank Handlowy
said on Monday he had heard of no plans by its owner
Citigroup to reduce its presence in Poland.
* Some foreign banking groups have decided to exit Poland,
where the government wants to increase local ownership of the
country's banks, leading to market speculation that others such
as Citi could follow.
* "I have not received such signals. I've been hearing for
10 years about (a) Handlowy sale and have to admit that this
speculation has calmed down," Slawomir Sikora told a news
conference following the bank's results.
* Handlowy's website says Citi has a 75-pct stake in
Handlowy
* Poland has already bought back GE Money's Polish
arm this year and plans to buy the second-largest lender Pekao
from UniCredit, as well as Raiffeisen's
Polish arm.
(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko;
Editing by Alexander Smith)