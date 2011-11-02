Bank Handlowy Q3 net falls less than expected

WARSAW Nov 2Poland's Bank Handlowy
posted a lower than expected 13-percent drop in its
third-quarter earnings, weighed down by lower income from
investment products amid weak capital markets, the Citigroup
unit said on Wednesday.
The lender's net profit fell to 183 million zlotys ($56
million) compared to 167 million seen by analysts polled by
Reuters.
The bank's fee income suffered in the quarter because of a
lack of large transactions on the markets weighed down by
concerns over Greece and the rest of the European economies.
Handlowy had relatively strong revenue from corporate
lending in the first six months of the year.
($1 = 3.255 Polish Zlotys)
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski. Editing by Jane Merriman)