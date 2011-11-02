Bank Handlowy Q3 net falls less than expected

WARSAW Nov 2Poland's Bank Handlowy posted a lower than expected 13-percent drop in its third-quarter earnings, weighed down by lower income from investment products amid weak capital markets, the Citigroup unit said on Wednesday.

The lender's net profit fell to 183 million zlotys ($56 million) compared to 167 million seen by analysts polled by Reuters.

The bank's fee income suffered in the quarter because of a lack of large transactions on the markets weighed down by concerns over Greece and the rest of the European economies.

Handlowy had relatively strong revenue from corporate lending in the first six months of the year.