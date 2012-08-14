Bank Handlowy Q2 net up 51 pct, beasts expectations

WARSAW Aug 14 Bank Handlowy, the Polish unit of Citigroup, reported a 51 percent rise in second-quarter earnings, beating expectations, thanks to higher income from interest bearing products.

Handlowy, which has avoided the troubles some rivals are having with loans to local builders because of its limited exposure to the sector, said it earned 231 million zlotys ($69.6 million) compared to 211 million seen by analysts polled by Reuters.