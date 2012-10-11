版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 11日 星期四 23:26 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's: H&R Block sale of bank could be a credit negative

Oct 11 H&R Block: * Moody's says h&r block's (baa2, negative) sale of its bank could be a credit

negative * Rpt-moody's says h&r block's (baa2, negative) sale of its bank could be a

credit negative

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐