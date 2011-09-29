UPDATE 1-H&R Block to discontinue EXPRESSTAX brand

* To take pretax charge of $0.02-$0.03 in Q2

* To invite many EXPRESSTAX franchisees to join H&R Block brand

* Shares up 4 percent before market (Follows alerts)

Sept 29 H&R Block Inc said it would discontinue service under its EXPRESSTAX brand, as it focuses on its core tax-preparing brand and services.

The top U.S. tax preparer, which bought the brand nearly 6 years ago, will record a related pretax charge of 2-3 cents in the second quarter, it said in a statement.

"After a thorough review of the EXPRESSTAX business model and its recent performance, we concluded it was no longer a growth driver and therefore not a good fit for our company," CEO Bill Cobb said in a statement.

Kansas City, Missouri-based H&R Block, which sold off its consulting unit RSM McGladrey last month, will invite many of the 269 EXPRESSTAX franchisees to join the H&R Block brand.

EXPRESSTAX attracted early-season filers who tended to opt for financial products like tax-refund loans.

In April, H&R Block lost some clients due to its inability to offer tax-refund loans following a government clampdown on the highly-profitable refund anticipation loans (RALs) that are funded by various banks and are repaid by the borrowers annual tax refund.

Shares of the tax preparer were up 4 percent at $14.03 in pre-market trade. They closed at $13.51 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Jochelle Mendonca in Bangalore; Editing by Sayantani Ghosh)