UPDATE 1-H&R Block to discontinue EXPRESSTAX brand

* To take pretax charge of $0.02-$0.03 in Q2
* To invite many EXPRESSTAX franchisees to join H&R Block
brand
* Shares up 4 percent before market
Sept 29 H&R Block Inc said it would
discontinue service under its EXPRESSTAX brand, as it focuses on
its core tax-preparing brand and services.
The top U.S. tax preparer, which bought the brand nearly 6
years ago, will record a related pretax charge of 2-3 cents in
the second quarter, it said in a statement.
"After a thorough review of the EXPRESSTAX business model
and its recent performance, we concluded it was no longer a
growth driver and therefore not a good fit for our company," CEO
Bill Cobb said in a statement.
Kansas City, Missouri-based H&R Block, which sold off its
consulting unit RSM McGladrey last month, will invite many of
the 269 EXPRESSTAX franchisees to join the H&R Block brand.
EXPRESSTAX attracted early-season filers who
tended to opt for financial products like tax-refund loans.
In April, H&R Block lost some clients due to its inability
to offer tax-refund loans following a government clampdown on
the highly-profitable refund anticipation loans (RALs) that are
funded by various banks and are repaid by the borrowers annual
tax refund.
Shares of the tax preparer were up 4 percent at $14.03 in
pre-market trade. They closed at $13.51 on Wednesday on the New
York Stock Exchange.
