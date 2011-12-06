CORRECTED-(Dec 1)-UPDATE 2-H&R Block Q2 loss widens on charges

* Q2 loss/shr $0.41 vs loss/shr $0.36 last year

* Q2 rev up 8 pct at $129.2 mln

* Shares down 3 percent in extended trade

By Aman Shah

Dec 1 H&R Block Inc posted a wider quarterly loss on increased charges as the largest U.S. tax preparer winds down some of its operations to focus on its core tax business.

The company has been shedding its non-core businesses, such as ExpressTax and McGladrey & Pullen, to take on increasing competition from Intuit Inc TurboTax, which leads the digital tax market, and TaxAct.

"What you see from these results is a further narrowing of focus of the company towards more of its core tax-return operations ... so you see them shed operations that necessarily don't fit within that mould," Morningstar analyst Vishnu Lekraj told Reuters.

H&R Block recorded a charge of 3 cents a share for the second quarter, as it discontinued services under its ExpressTax brand.

H&R Block has said that it will start providing tax preparation services in about 300 Walmart locations across the U.S. starting in December.

Walmart previously had a tax preparation agreement with H&R Block competitor Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc and had accounted for about 24 percent of the tax returns prepared by the company in 2010.

"As next tax season approaches, we believe we're on the right path for continued market share gains," Chief Executive Bill Cobb said in a statement.

H&R Block received a setback last month when it was barred by a U.S. court from acquiring TaxACT software maker 2SS Holdings Inc.

August-October net loss from continuing operations was $123 million, or 41 cents a share, compared with a loss of $111.4 million, or 36 cents a share, in the year-ago period.

The company's core tax services segment revenue grew 9.1 percent to $121 million.

Excluding items, the company posted a loss of 38 cents a share. Analysts on average had expected a loss of 34 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Tax preparers like H&R Block generally make most of their profits in their fiscal third and fourth quarters when the U.S. tax-filing season hits its peak.

H&R Block shares, which have risen about 20 percent since the company reported first-quarter results in September, were down 3 percent at $15.60 in after-market trade. They had closed at $16.06 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.