UPDATE 2-H&R Block Q2 loss widens on charges

* Q2 loss/shr $0.41 vs loss/shr $0.36 last year
* Q2 rev up 8 pct at $129.2 mln
* Shares down 3 percent in extended trade
By Aman Shah
Dec 1 H&R Block Inc posted a wider
quarterly loss on increased charges as the largest U.S. tax
preparer winds down some of its operations to focus on its core
tax business.
The company has been shedding its non-core businesses, such
as ExpressTax and McGladrey & Pullen, to take on increasing
competition from Intuit Inc TurboTax, which leads the
digital tax market, and TaxAct.
"What you see from these results is a further narrowing of
focus of the company towards more of its core tax-return
operations ... so you see them shed operations that necessarily
don't fit within that mould," Morningstar analyst Vishnu Lekraj
told Reuters.
H&R Block recorded a charge of 3 cents a share for the
second quarter, as it discontinued services under its ExpressTax
brand.
H&R Block has said that it will start providing tax
preparation services in about 300 Walmart locations
across the U.S. starting in December.
Walmart previously had a tax preparation agreement
with H&R Block's now-bankrupt competitor Jackson Hewitt Tax
Service Inc, and had accounted for about 24 percent of the tax
returns prepared by the company in 2010.
"As next tax season approaches, we believe we're on the
right path for continued market share gains," Chief Executive
Bill Cobb said in a statement.
H&R Block received a setback last month when it was barred
by a U.S. court from acquiring TaxACT software maker 2SS
Holdings Inc.
August-October net loss from continuing operations was $123
million, or 41 cents a share, compared with a loss of $111.4
million, or 36 cents a share, in the year-ago period.
The company's core tax services segment revenue grew 9.1
percent to $121 million.
Excluding items, the company posted a loss of 38 cents a
share. Analysts on average had expected a loss of 34 cents a
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Tax preparers like H&R Block generally make most of their
profits in their fiscal third and fourth quarters when the U.S.
tax-filing season hits its peak.
H&R Block shares, which have risen about 20 percent since
the company reported first-quarter results in September, were
down 3 percent at $15.60 in after-market trade. They had closed
at $16.06 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.