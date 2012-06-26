Tax preparer H&R Block's profit falls

June 26 H&R Block Inc posted a lower fourth-quarter profit as the top U.S. tax preparer took charges related to job cuts.

For the quarter, the company posted net income of $586.1 million, or $1.99 per share, compared with $658.2 million, or $2.14, a year earlier.

H&R Block, which cut 350 jobs and shut about 200 stores in April, booked $31.2 million in severance costs and $5.5 million in impairment charges in the quarter.

Tax services revenue fell about 2 percent to $1.99 billion.