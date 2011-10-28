FACTBOX-Third-quarter mobile, smartphone sales by vendor

Sears, Kmart drop 31 Trump Home items from their online shops
Feb 11 Major U.S. retailers Sears and Kmart this week removed 31 Trump Home items from their online product offerings to focus on more profitable items, a spokesman said on Saturday.
SEOUL, Oct 28 Following are third-quarter sales of mobile phones in millions of handsets and smartphones, according to Strategy Analytics. [ID:nL5E7LS04R]
*HANDSETS
Q3 2011 (market share) Q3 2010 (market share) Nokia 106.6 (27.3) 110.4 (32.3) Samsung 88.0 (22.6) 71.4 (20.9) LG 21.1 (5.4) 28.4 (8.3) ZTE 18.5 (4.7) 14.0 (4.1) Apple 17.1 (4.4) 14.1 (4.1) Others 138.6 (35.5) 103.2 (30.2) Total 389.9 (100) 341.5 (100) *SMARTPHONES
Q3 2011 (market share) Q3 2010 (market share) Samsung 27.8 (23.8) 7.5 (9.3) Apple 17.1 (14.6) 14.1 (17.4) Nokia 16.8 (14.4) 26.5 (32.7) Others 55.3 (47.3) 32.9 (40.6) Total 117.0 (100.0) 81.0 (100.0)
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.