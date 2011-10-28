版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 10月 28日 星期五 12:21 BJT

FACTBOX-Third-quarter mobile, smartphone sales by vendor

 SEOUL, Oct 28 Following are third-quarter sales
of mobile phones in millions of handsets and smartphones,
according to Strategy Analytics. [ID:nL5E7LS04R]
 *HANDSETS
         Q3 2011 (market share)  Q3 2010 (market share)
 Nokia      106.6 (27.3)            110.4 (32.3)
 Samsung     88.0 (22.6)             71.4 (20.9)
 LG          21.1 (5.4)              28.4 (8.3)
 ZTE         18.5 (4.7)              14.0 (4.1)
 Apple       17.1 (4.4)              14.1 (4.1)
 Others     138.6 (35.5)            103.2 (30.2)
 Total      389.9 (100)             341.5 (100)
 *SMARTPHONES
         Q3 2011 (market share)  Q3 2010 (market share)
 Samsung     27.8 (23.8)              7.5 (9.3)
 Apple       17.1 (14.6)             14.1 (17.4)
 Nokia       16.8 (14.4)             26.5 (32.7)
 Others      55.3 (47.3)             32.9 (40.6)
 Total      117.0 (100.0)            81.0 (100.0)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐