UPDATE 1-Hanesbrands names new CFO

(Follows alerts)

* Promotes Richard Moss as CFO

* Names Gerald Evans, Williams Nicktakis co-chief operating officers

Oct 4 Apparel maker Hanesbrands Inc promoted Richard Moss to chief financial officer, effective immediately.

Moss replaces Lee Wyatt, who left the company in May, to seek other opportunities.

Moss, who has served as the company's treasurer since January 2006, was chosen to fill the open position after a review of internal and external candidates, Winston-Salem, North Carolina-based Hanesbrands said in a statement.

The owner of Hanes, Champion and Wonderbra brands also appointed Gerald Evans and William Nictakis as co-chief operating officers.

(Reporting by Ranjita Ganesan; Editing by Supriya Kurane )