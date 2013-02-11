UPDATE 1-Fertilizer company Hanfeng to go private

BRIEF-Ballard inks $11m deal with Broad-Ocean for 200 fuel cell engines in China market
* Ballard inks $11m deal with Broad-Ocean for 200 fuel cell engines in China market
* Agrium Inc votes its shares in favor of deal
* Would pay $2.25 per share, up from first offer
* Shares up nearly 3 pct on TSX
Feb 11 The chief executive of Canadian fertilizer company Hanfeng Evergreen Inc plans to take it private, agreeing to buy the nearly 80 percent of shares he does not already own.
Hanfeng said in a statement on Monday that Agrium Inc , a much larger Canadian fertilizer company and holder of about 20 percent of Hanfeng's stock, has agreed to vote its shares in favor of the deal. Hanfeng, based in Toronto, makes slow- and controlled-release fertilizer for China and Indonesia.
Hanfeng Chief Executive Officer Xinduo Yu and a corporation owned by Yu have agreed to pay C$2.25 per share for the 79.6 percent of Hanfeng's stock that he doesn't already own.
The price is a premium of 47 percent over the volume-weighted price of the shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange over the 30 trading days prior to Yu's initial offer on Jan. 8. Yu's first offer was for $2.20 per share.
Hanfeng's shares gained 2.8 percent in early trading in Toronto at C$2.22.
Yu's interest in taking over the company may be welcome news for some investors in Hanfeng, as its share price has not reflected a recent string of solid quarterly results, said analyst John Chu of AltaCorp Capital, in a note to clients last month.
Hanfeng will hold a meeting of shareholders on March 15 to vote on the deal.
* Ballard inks $11m deal with Broad-Ocean for 200 fuel cell engines in China market
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_04062017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Budget session of Parliament continues in New Delhi. 2:00 pm: Farm Minister Radha Mohan Singh at an event in New Delhi. 2:30 pm: RBI releases monetary policy statement in Mumbai.
TOKYO, April 6 Japan's Nikkei share average tumbled to a four-month low on Thursday morning after U.S. shares tumbled overnight on signs the U.S. Federal Reserve may start cutting its king-sized balance sheet earlier than expected.