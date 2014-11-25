版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 11月 25日 星期二

BRIEF-Hangzhou Century settled patent infringement lawsuit with Checkpoint Systems

Nov 25 Hangzhou Century Co Ltd

* Says settles patent infringement lawsuit with Checkpoint Systems Inc

Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/11s8Tar

