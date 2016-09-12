Hanjin's fall will not fix the global shipping industry's ills

| CHICAGO, Sept 12
CHICAGO, Sept 12 Following the collapse of
Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd, container shipping rates
from Asia to the United States spiked 50 percent as the
carrier's customers scrambled for ships. Few shipping industry
experts expect those price increases to fix what is wrong with
the industry.
Hanjin's collapse and the resulting chaos in the global
shipping sector are symptoms of deeper ills caused by a capacity
glut that will remain even after the resolution of Hanjin's
crisis, industry officials and experts told Reuters.
"All of Hanjin's ships aren't just going to sink overnight,"
said Clint Eisenhauer, vice president for external affairs at
the South Carolina Port Authority. "We are going to see the same
imbalance between supply and demand, and beyond a short-term
spike the impact on rates shouldn't be dramatic."
In recent years container ship companies have gone on a
spending spree, ordering ever larger vessels based on the
assumption of rising trade in consumer goods from China and
Asia.
Shipping industry data provider Alphaliner estimates fleet
owners will increase container shipping capacity by 3.9 percent
in 2016, even as estimates for global demand range from growth
of just 1 percent to 3 percent.
According to order book figures from British shipping
services firm Clarkson, the global container ship fleet should
grow by 16.9 percent between now and 2019.
"These are significant investments that were based on what
seemed reasonable forecasts at the time," said Dean Tracy,
principal of consultancy Global Integrated Services and former
import transportation director at Lowe's.
However, exports of goods and services as a percentage of
global gross domestic product have slipped in recent years to
29.3 percent in 2015 from 30.7 percent in 2012, according to
data compiled by the World Bank.
The mismatch between supply and demand has left 7.4 percent
of container ships worldwide sitting idle as of this spring,
according to Alphaliner. Consulting firm Drewry said in July it
expects a record 150 container vessels would be scrapped this
year, but that would "only make a dent" in the excess capacity
built between 2010 and 2015.
The capacity overhang has battered container shipping rates
and shipping company profits. In mid-February 2015, it cost
$2,265 to haul a container from Shanghai to the U.S. West Coast.
By late August, the price for shipping a container across the
Pacific had fallen by nearly half to $1,153. Rates rose to
$1,746 in early September, according to the Shanghai
Containerized Freight Index, but remain well short of the
earlier peak.
All the major companies have struggled amid a low rate
environment. Maersk, the world's largest container
ship company, has warned investors its 2016 profit will be
significantly lower than last year, fired its chief executive
and announced plans to restructure its business. Germany's
Hapag-Lloyd also warned profits would fall this year.
South Korea's Hyundai Merchant Marine Co Ltd,
the world's fourteenth largest carrier, avoided collapse earlier
this year when it managed to cut a deal with creditors.
"I think the container sector has more serious long term
structural problems," said Ralph Leszczynski, head of research
at shipbroker Banchero Costa in Singapore.
"A POSITIVE DEVELOPMENT FOR THE INDUSTRY"
The bankruptcy of Hanjin is the largest ever collapse of a
container ship company. The world's seventh biggest carrier has
a fleet of 88 ships or around 3 percent of global capacity.
Hanjin only owns around 30 of those vessels and runs the rest on
charters.
Two questions now are how much of Hanjin's capacity will be
scrapped, which could help firm up shipping rates, and how much
will be replaced by rivals seeking to grab market share?
Seaspan Corp Chief Executive Gerry Wang says he has
already been approached by a number of other operators who want
to lease three ships his company, the largest global lessor of
container ships, had placed with Hanjin under long-term
contracts.
Wang said Hanjin's woes could boost container shipping rates
as some of the carrier's older ships should be idled.
"It has been a fiasco, but this could be a positive
development for the industry," he said. "I think we are going to
see a shift to stronger, more stable carriers," he added.
"FLIGHT TO QUALITY"
Rival shippers are moving to fill the breach created by
Hanjin. Within days of Hanjin's bankruptcy filing, Maersk
and Mediterranean Shipping Company SA, the world's
two largest carriers who have a vessel sharing agreement,
announced they would both launch new trans-Pacific services on
Sept. 15. Both companies committed six ships each to the new
services.
The moves are "symptomatic of the industry's oversupply
problems," said Chaim Shacham, a consultant and former maritime
shipping executive based in New Jersey.
In an email, Soren Egholm, vice president of trade and
marketing at Maersk Line North America, said that as a
"financially strong company we are currently being approached by
many customers on the Transpacific who ask if we can provide
alternative transport solutions for their cargo."
Lawrence Gross, a partner at FTR Transportation
Intelligence, said that Hanjin's collapse could push producers
and retailers to more closely scrutinize the shipping companies
they choose.
"Customers have treated container shipping as a pure
commodity play, but now they realize not all carriers are built
the same," Gross said. "I think we may see a bit of a flight to
quality as customers seek more stable partners."
