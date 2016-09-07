UPDATE 2-S.Korea court seeks funds for Hanjin this week as crisis deepens

* Court has asked Korea Development Bank for Hanjin funding
* $14 bln worth of cargo on Hanjin ships - S.Korea court
* Court says Hanjin needs funds this week to normalise
operations
(Writes through, adds comments from S.Korea finance minister)
By Joyce Lee and Shin-hyung Lee
SEOUL, Sept 7 A South Korean court presiding
over Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd's receivership has asked
the firm's lead creditor for fresh funds, warning the container
shipper needs financial support this week to normalise
operations.
The world's seventh-largest container carrier and its
clients are scrambling to move an estimated $14 billion worth of
cargo off ships that are no longer operating normally in the
wake of its collapse last week.
More than half of Hanjin's ships have been blocked from
docking at ports and denied service from lashing firms on fears
they will not be paid while some vessels have been seized by
creditors. With expectations high that Hanjin will eventually be
liquidated, there is little clarity on just how the problem of
cargo stranded ahead of the peak-year end shopping season will
be resolved.
The Seoul Central District Court did not say how much it had
requested from lead creditor Korea Development Bank but noted
that plans by Hanjin Shipping's parent firm to raise 100 billion
won ($90 million) to fund the unloading of cargo were
inadequate.
"It is unclear when the 100 billion won financial support
package announced by Chairman Cho Yang-ho and Hanjin Group can
be executed and this is also far short of the amount needed to
normalise Hanjin's operations," the court said.
A Korea Development Bank spokesman said he is checking
whether the bank has received the court's request. He declined
additional comment.
South Korean government officials have also said
government-backed creditors are ready to provide a separate 100
billion won in funds if Hanjin Group, the parent firm, provides
collateral. Hanjin Group is considering the offer. The Seoul
court said, however, that even if this came through the shipper
needed more.
DAMAGE CONTROL
South Korea plans to deploy more than 20 container ships
starting next week for routes to the United States, Europe and
Southeast Asia as substitutes for Hanjin ships in a bid to
contain the fallout.
"As the head of the government's economic team, I feel grave
responsibility about the confusion and concern on the ground
level despite preparations through contingency planning,"
Finance Minister Yoo Il-ho said.
Hanjin is seeking stay orders to prevent its ships from
being seized by creditors in 43 different countries, he said. A
U.S. court on Tuesday granted temporary protection to Hanjin,
allowing the firm's ships to dock at U.S. ports without the fear
of them being seized.
The U.S. court order is temporary and Hanjin will need to
return to court on Friday for a final order after talks with
stakeholders to try to resolve complex problems involving ports,
terminal operators and retailers. The South Korean firm has
filed for Chapter 15 bankruptcy protection in the United States.
"It's a logistical mess," U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John
Sherwood, who gave the order, said.
Samsung Electronics said goods worth $37.9
million for its television and appliances businesses - parts and
finished products - were stuck aboard two Hanjin ships. The firm
said it may have to charter at least 16 planes to move the goods
if the cargo cannot be unloaded immediately, costing the tech
giant at least $8.8 million.
"The upcoming months are critically important to retailers,
particularly ahead of Black Friday and the holiday shopping
season," Samsung Senior Vice President Ahn Jung-tae said in a
court filing.
HP Inc said in a separate filing on Monday it is
willing to pay right away to get its cargo off Hanjin's vessels
and that delays in unloading its goods could result in loss of
market share.
(Reporting by Joyce Lee and Shin-hyung Lee; Writing by Se Young
Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)