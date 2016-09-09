UPDATE 2-Hanjin Shipping funding plan faces further delay, Samsung tries to recover goods

* Biggest Hanjin shareholder to discuss funding plan on
Saturday
* Bank of Korea sees no major economic impact from Hanjin
woes
* Samsung seeks court order to remove goods from Hanjin
ships
(Adds meeting of Korean, U.S. officials, Samsung detail)
By Hyunjoo Jin and Joyce Lee
SEOUL, Sept 9 Korean Air Lines, the
biggest shareholder in Hanjin Shipping, on Friday
delayed a decision on a funding plan for the troubled company
for a second time, adding to uncertainty about cargo stranded at
sea following the failure of the world's seventh-largest
container carrier.
Around $14 billion of cargo has been tied up globally as
ports, tug boat operators and cargo handling firms refuse to
work for Hanjin because they fear they will not be paid.
"We haven't reached a conclusion at today's board meeting,
so we have decided to discuss the matter again tomorrow," a
spokesman for Korean Air Lines said.
The collapse of Hanjin has caused havoc in global trade
networks and a surge in freight rates, as more than half of
Hanjin's 141 ships have been blocked from docking at ports. Four
vessels have also been seized as of Thursday, according to
Hanjin Shipping.
Hanjin's collapse came during the peak shipping period ahead
of the year-end holiday season, stranding cargo for the likes of
HP Inc and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.
Samsung on Thursday asked a U.S. judge to allow the South
Korean company to pay cargo handlers to remove its goods from
Hanjin Shipping vessels stationed near U.S. ports.
While the U.S. bankruptcy court has prevented Hanjin ships
being seized if they enter U.S. ports, it should also allow the
ships to leave port once unloaded and for cargo holders to
recover their property, Samsung argued ahead of the hearing on
Friday.
Earlier this week, Samsung said goods worth $38 million,
mostly televisions and appliances, were stuck aboard two Hanjin
ships. The tech giant said it may have to charter at least 16
planes to move the goods if the cargo cannot be unloaded
immediately, costing it at least $8.8 million.
"This lack of progress continues to result in significant
damage to cargo owners, including Samsung," Samsung lawyers said
in the court documents.
South Korean authorities, criticised for propping up failing
companies in the past, have shown little appetite to step in to
save Hanjin.
"I'm aware that some exporters are going through
considerable difficulties from the Hanjin Shipping incident,"
Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol said at a press conference in
Seoul on Friday.
"However, the impact on the economy won't be big if measures
in place from the government including deployment of alternative
vessels are carried out smoothly."
Representatives of the U.S. Department of Commerce met with
the vice minister of South Korea's maritime ministry on Friday
morning, a ministry spokesman said, but declined to comment on
what was discussed before a planned official statement.
Banks led by state-run Korea Development Bank (KDB) withdrew
backing for Hanjin last week, saying a funding plan by its
parent group was inadequate to tackle debt that stood at 6.1
trillion won ($5.5 billion) at the end of June 2016.
Hanjin Group, the parent of both Hanjin Shipping and Korean
Air earlier pledged to raise 100 billion won in funds to help
rescue cargo.
Hanjin Group planned to raise 60 billion won by putting up
as collateral stakes in overseas terminals such as Long Beach
Terminal and other assets, while Hanjin Group chairman Cho
Yang-ho will raise 40 billion won from private funds, the group
said in a statement.
The court presiding over Hanjin's receivership asked KDB on
Wednesday for fresh funds to normalise operations but met
resistance.
Cho still expected to provide the 40 billion won in private
funds next week, the Korean Air Lines spokesman said.
($1 = 1,099.8000 won)
(Additional reporting by Cynthia Kim in Seoul and Tom Hals in
Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Lincoln Feast)