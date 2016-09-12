UPDATE 3-Second ship from bankrupt Hanjin allowed into California ports

(Adds details of second Hanjin ship to unload in California))
By Jim Christie and Joyce Lee
SAN FRANCISCO/SEOUL, Sept 12 A portion of the
$14 billion in cargo trapped at sea by the bankruptcy of Hanjin
Shipping Co Ltd began moving out of one California
port on Monday, and a second ship received orders to head to
dock, after the turmoil created by the South Korean company's
collapse.
Truckers began moving freight from the Hanjin Greece, one of
roughly a dozen of the company's ships destined for the U.S.
West Coast, out of the port of Long Beach on Monday, following a
U.S. bankruptcy court's grant of protection.
A second ship, the Hanjin Boston, received orders to unload
at the Port of Los Angeles on Tuesday morning, according to the
Marine Exchange of Southern California, a group that tracks
cargo ship traffic.
The collapse of Hanjin under debts of $5.5 billion has
caused havoc in global trade networks and a surge in freight
rates. Some vessels have also been seized.
The movement of products marked a step forward in clearing
the bottleneck of clothing, furniture and other cargo meant for
store shelves ahead of the busy holiday shopping season. But the
two Hanjin ships allowed to unload carry only a fraction of the
billions in goods on dozens of ships owned or leased by the
world's seventh-largest container carrier.
Companies with goods still sitting on Hanjin's ships were
waiting to see if the shipper could raise enough money to rescue
the rest of the stranded cargo.
Two California companies represented by lawyer Bill Taylor
are waiting to see if Hanjin can raise money so they can avoid
having to pay terminal operators and other companies with
control of their freight to release the cargo.
"Both have significant product in limbo," said Taylor, a
partner and transportation lawyer in Sacramento. "My clients
right now are taking a wait and see attitude until there is a
better understanding about interim financing to see if they'll
have to write a check."
Taylor declined to name the two companies, a producer of
specialty foods and a clothing retailer.
On Monday, Choi Eun-young, a former chairwoman of Hanjin
Shipping, pledged to provide $9 million in private funds to help
resolve the situation. Choi, who controlled Hanjin Shipping
between 2007 and 2014, will provide the funds "within days".
Parent company Hanjin Group pledged last week to raise 100
billion won ($90 million) in funds to help release cargo.
Korean Air Lines, the biggest shareholder of
Hanjin Shipping, on Saturday approved a conditional plan to
provide a loan of 60 billion won.
Hanjin Group chairman Cho Yang-ho will raise the remaining
40 billion won and the goal is to raise it by Tuesday as the
funds are needed as soon as possible to unload cargo, a Korean
Air spokesman said on Monday.
MORE SHIPS COMING
Charter owner Seaspan Corp has three ships under
charter with Hanjin, which are all due to hit the U.S. West
Coast within the next few days. Chief Executive Gerry Wang said
he was confident the South Korean government would provide
sufficient funds to pay port operators and Seaspan by the time
those ships arrived.
"We're keeping our fingers crossed, but South Korea is an
export economy and the government needs to ensure the flow of
goods to consumers," Wang said. "I don't think they want that
supply chain to be interrupted on a permanent basis."
Creditors have sought an arrest warrant against the Seaspan
Efficiency, a ship hauling cargo for Hanjin that was due to
arrive in Savannah. Wang said the cargo concerned amounted to
just around $800,000 and that he was confident the parties
involved could come to an agreement.
A U.S. court on Friday gave three other Hanjin ships
protection from seizure.
In Hong Kong, the Hanjin Belawan arrived from Shanghai on
Monday loaded with containers and was anchored a short distance
from the city's Kwai Chung Container Terminal.
Terminal operator Hongkong International Terminals, a unit
of Hutchison Port Holdings Trust controlled by tycoon Li
Ka-shing, has outraged local cargo owners by charging fees of
between HK$10,000-HK$15,000 ($1,285-$1,928) per Hanjin container
to release them at the port.
The delays have concerned importers like Alex Rasheed,
president of Pacific Textile and Sourcing Inc in Los Angeles,
which has a shipment of clothing in 16 containers on Hanjin
ships off Long Beach.
"We're already starting to run out of some colors and some
sizes," Rasheed said, noting Hanjin's collapse comes as U.S.
retailers prepare for the all-important holiday shopping season.
(Additional reporting by Nick Carey, Lisa Richwine and Keith
Wallis; Editing by Peter Henderson, Lincoln Feast and Bernard
Orr)