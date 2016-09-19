版本:
2016年 9月 19日

All Hanjin Shipping chartered vessels to be returned to owner after unloading-judge

SEOUL, Sept 19 All Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd chartered vessels that have completed unloading their cargo have been directed to cancel their charter agreements and return the ship to the shipowner, a judge at Seoul Central District Court said on Monday.

Current delays in unloading cargo are incurring more than $2 million in charter fees daily, the judge added. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Lincoln Feast)

