All Hanjin Shipping chartered vessels to be returned to owner after unloading-judge

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
SEOUL, Sept 19 All Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd chartered vessels that have completed unloading their cargo have been directed to cancel their charter agreements and return the ship to the shipowner, a judge at Seoul Central District Court said on Monday.
Current delays in unloading cargo are incurring more than $2 million in charter fees daily, the judge added. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Lincoln Feast)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
