RPT-S.Korea says cash at Hanjin, parent group support should cover offloading fees

SEOUL, Sept 23 South Korea said cash withheld by Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd and support from its parent group should roughly meet funding needed for unloading cargo from vessels operated by the troubled container line.

In a statement prepared for a briefing on the collapse of the nation's biggest container mover, the government said the 60 billion won ($54 million) loan pledged by Korean Air Lines Co , the largest shareholder, and additional support promised by executives associated with the firm should cover the costs related to all offloading.

The nation's maritime ministry will work with shipowners and unions to help more than 1,200 crew members on vessels Hanjin is responsible for.

An estimated $14 billion of cargo was trapped on ships operated by Hanjin, which filed for receivership in August. ($1 = 1,102.1000 won) (Reporting by Cynthia Kim and Christine Kim; Editing by Lincoln Feast)