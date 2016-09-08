Hanjin woes seen impacting ports, shipping lines for 2-3 months -USDA

BRIEF-TechnipFMC secures AMF approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
* Technip and FMC Technologies, Inc announced on Friday TechnipFMC secures AMF Approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
Sept 8 The collapse of Hanjin Shipping is expected to cause difficulties with port operations and shipping lines for 2 to 3 months, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said in a report published on Thursday.
The failure of the world's seventh-largest container carrier is also expected to delay processing of U.S. agricultural products and will likely increase costs of imported agricultural goods in South Korea, the agency said. (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
TOKYO, Jan 16 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Monday to its lowest level in more than two weeks, hurt as the yen appreciated on concerns Britain might make a "hard" exit by from the European Union.
* Pixium vision achieves implantation of 10 patients in its clinical trial with its innovative 150 electrodes Iris II bionic vision system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)