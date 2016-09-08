Hanjin woes seen impacting ports, shipping lines for 2-3 months -USDA

Sept 8 The collapse of Hanjin Shipping is expected to cause difficulties with port operations and shipping lines for 2 to 3 months, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said in a report published on Thursday.

The failure of the world's seventh-largest container carrier is also expected to delay processing of U.S. agricultural products and will likely increase costs of imported agricultural goods in South Korea, the agency said. (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)