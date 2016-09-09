UPDATE 1-Samsung seeks court order to remove goods from Hanjin vessels

(Adds details from court papers)
By Tom Hals
Sept 8 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd on
Thursday asked a U.S. judge to allow the South Korean company to
pay cargo handlers to remove its goods from Hanjin Shipping Co
Ltd's vessels stationed near U.S. ports after the
world's seventh-largest container carrier filed for bankruptcy.
Hanjin's collapse last week came during the peak shipping
period ahead of the year-end holiday season, stranding cargo for
the likes of HP Inc and Samsung.
Around $14 billion of cargo has been tied up globally as
ports, tug boat operators and cargo handling firms refuse to
work for Hanjin because they fear they will not be paid due to
uncertainty over plans to provide new financing.
Samsung said an order this week by a U.S. bankruptcy judge
did not encourage the Hanjin ships to enter U.S. ports as
intended, which the company blamed on a misunderstanding of
maritime law, the bankruptcy code and Korean law.
The maker of electronic goods including Galaxy smartphones
said the judge should issue an order barring the seizure of
ships and allow it and other cargo owners to retrieve their
goods by paying cargo handlers, who have been demanding payment
guarantees.
"There's no earthly reason why these parties should not be
permitted to cut their own deals," Samsung said in a Thursday
court filing with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Newark, New
Jersey.
Cargo handler Maher Terminals LLC, which operates a
container terminal in the Port of New York and New Jersey,
backed the plan to let owners of cargo pay for handling. But it
urged the court in a filing not to protect Hanjin vessels from
seizure without also considering the rights of suppliers.
"Maher is currently being victimized by having hundreds of
Hanjin containers clogging up its facility and impeding the
ability of Maher to properly service its other customers," the
company said in court papers on Thursday.
Nothing in the court order "should be deemed to compel
parties like Maher to continue to provide services without
receiving payment or adequate assurance of such payment," it
added.
Total Terminals International LLC, a West Coast marine
terminal operator partly owned by Hanjin, earlier in the week
cautioned the court that a plan was needed to pay for several
levels of port services, such as tug boats and stevedores, and
to ensure Hanjin vessels would be able to refuel and leave port.
"This lack of a short term plan for these vessels will lead
to mayhem," it said in the filing.
An attorney for Hanjin, Ilana Volkov, did not immediately
respond to a request for comment.
One Hanjin ship, the Hanjin Scarlet, is in Canada's Port of
Prince Rupert, where it is being unloaded, with cargo owners
covering charges, port spokesman Kris Schumacher said.
It remains unclear if the vessel would proceed to stops in
Vancouver, British Columbia, and Seattle, he added.
"... All the supply chain partners - the pilots, the tug
boat operators, the marine terminals operators, railroads and
trucking companies - are saying they want a guarantee they will
be paid," said Tara Mattina, a spokeswoman for The Northwest
Seaport Alliance, a partnership between the ports of Seattle and
Tacoma, Washington, that manages their cargo terminal leases.
The U.S. judge, John Sherwood, will hear the request on
Friday.
As of Thursday afternoon, two Hanjin ships were near the
Port of Long Beach, according to the Marine Exchange of Southern
California, which tracks cargo ship traffic. One of the ships,
the Hanjin Boston, is scheduled to head into the port on Friday
afternoon for re-fueling.
A third ship, the Hanjin Greece, was off the shore of
Mexico, where it could avoid U.S. anti-pollution regulations
that require use of low-sulfur fuel, the tracking group said.
Many ships carry only a limited supply of low-sulfur fuel.
Some cargo owners have already paid fees to terminal
operators to allow the release of Hanjin containers held up on
the docks, according to a Port of Oakland spokesman.
The Seoul Central District Court is presiding over the
receivership filed by Hanjin last week. A foreign representative
of the shipping line has filed for so-called Chapter 15
bankruptcy with the Newark court.
Chapter 15 is meant to allow a company to seek recognition
by U.S. courts of orders issued overseas and to ask U.S. judges
to assist in a foreign corporate debt restructuring.
