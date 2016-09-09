Hanjin says has cash to begin unloading four U.S.-bound ships

| Sept 9
Sept 9 Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd has
received authority to spend the money needed to dock at U.S.
ports and begin unloading four vessels that have been stranded
at sea by the company's failure last week, a company lawyer told
a U.S. court on Friday.
"We have the money to fully service those four ships," Ilana
Volkov, a Hanjin attorney, told a U.S. Bankruptcy Court hearing
in Newark, New Jersey on Friday.
Around $14 billion of cargo has been tied up globally as
ports, tug boat operators and cargo handling firms refuse to
work for Hanjin, the world's seventh-largest container carrier,
which filed for receivership in a Seoul court last week.
(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by
Bernard Orr)