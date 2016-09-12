Hanjin ship unloads in U.S., trucks expected to take containers

| SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 11
Shipping Co Ltd is finishing unloading in California
and expected to leave port on Monday, and truckers expect to
pick up cargo soon, shipping industry officials said, in a good
sign for importers.
The Hanjin Greece docked in Long Beach on Saturday after a
U.S. bankruptcy court granted it protection and terminal
operators agreed to take it.
However, the Greece carries only a fraction of the $14
billion in goods on dozens of ships owned or leased by the
world's seventh-largest container carrier, which filed for
receivership in a Seoul court on Sept. 4.
The collapse of Hanjin under debts of $5.5 billion has
caused havoc in global trade networks and a surge in freight
rates. Some vessels have also been seized.
It is not clear when port operators will bring others to
berths in Southern California and elsewhere. The U.S. court on
Friday gave three other Hanjin ships protection from seizure,
and one has been waiting near the Long Beach port since. Two
others are in the Pacific Ocean.
The delays have concerned importers like Alex Rasheed,
president of Pacific Textile and Sourcing Inc in Los Angeles,
which has a shipment of clothing in 16 containers on Hanjin
ships off Long Beach.
"We're already starting to run out of some colors and some
sizes," Rasheed said, noting Hanjin's collapse comes as U.S.
retailers prepare for the all-important holiday shopping season.
Truck drivers probably will begin moving containers from the
Greece on Monday while the vessel prepares to leave late in the
day for the Port of Oakland, said Teamsters spokeswoman Barbara
Maynard and shipping traffic controllers.
With prospects for other Hanjin ships unclear, Robert
Krieger, president of Carson, California-based customs broker
and freight forwarder Krieger Worldwide, is looking for
alternatives to bring containers now on Hanjin ships in Asia
across the Pacific.
"We've already planned for the contingency for Hanjin
saying, 'Here are your containers, come get them,'" said
Krieger.
The three other Hanjin ships protected by the U.S. court
order are the Hanjin Boston, which remained off the Port of Long
Beach awaiting orders on Sunday, and the Hanjin Gdynia, which
was several hundred miles away from Long Beach, and the Hanjin
Jungil, 310 nautical miles west of San Francisco with its
destination listed as Long Beach, according to Marine Exchanges
on the west coast that coordinate shipping traffic.
Another Hanjin ship off Long Beach, the Hanjin Montevideo,
is under the supervision of a court-ordered custodian after two
fuel companies obtained an arrest warrant for it over unpaid
bills. Hanjin and the fuel providers are trying to work out an
arrangement to release the vessel.
(Editing by Peter Henderson and Lincoln Feast)