Hankook Tire expands further into premium market with Daimler deal

UPDATE 1-Porsche-Piech clan to stay out of VW management - Porsche chairman
* Comments come after Ferdinand Piech sells Porsche SE stake (Adds further comments from full interview)
SEOUL, Sept 2 Hankook Tire Co Ltd said on Monday it has begun supplying tyres to Daimler AG for the new Mercedes-Benz S-Class and E-Class sedans, a step up in brand recognition for South Korea's top tyre maker which has been eager to expand further in the premium tyre market.
The deal with the luxury car maker was one of several new contracts for Hankook, currently the world's seventh-largest tyre maker.
It also said it has added Nissan Motor Co Ltd to its customer base with a deal to supply tyres for the new Altima sedan.
Hankook also plans to expand its partnership with BMW to the 5-Series premium sedans, on top of the 1- and 3-Series, and will supply tyres for Toyota Motor Corp's new Corolla compact sedan in addition to the iQ minicar.
Hankook Tire, a family-controlled business owned by Chairman Cho Yang-rai, also counts Audi AG, Honda Motor Co Ltd , Volkswagen AG, General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co among its customers, in addition to Hyundai Motor Co and Kia Motors Corp.
* Comments come after Ferdinand Piech sells Porsche SE stake (Adds further comments from full interview)
VALLETTA, April 8 European Union states should continue reforming corporate rules to tackle tax avoidance, EU tax commissioner Pierre Moscovici told finance ministers on Saturday, as some smaller nations urged slower reform to avoid scaring away big corporations.
RIYADH, April 8 Saudi Arabia announced plans on Saturday to build a 334 sq km "entertainment city" south of the capital Riyadh, to feature sports, cultural and recreational facilities including a safari and a Six Flags theme park.