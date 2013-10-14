Korea's Hankook Tire to build first U.S. factory for $800 mln

UPDATE 4-In proxy fight, Greenlight says GM misrepresented its stock plan
* Greenlight: GM misled ratings agencies on two-class share plan
SEOUL Oct 14 South Korean tyre maker Hankook Tire Co Ltd on Monday said it plans to spend $800 million on building its first U.S. factory to capitalise on the recovery of the second-biggest car market and catch up with larger rivals.
Hankook Tire in a press release said it expects to break ground on the factory in Tennessee by the end of 2014 and begin operations in 2016. It will have an annual production capacity of 11 million tyres.
Hankook Tire has seven factories in Korea, China, Indonesia and Hungry which have a combined capacity of 93.8 million tyres.
* Greenlight: GM misled ratings agencies on two-class share plan
April 12 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday: RUSSIA Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov says after talks with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in Moscow that some progress has been made on Syria and that a working group will be set up to examine the poor state of U.S.-Russia ties. The United States tells Russia at the United Nations that it is isolating itself by continuing to support Syrian Presi
NEW YORK, April 12 The sculptor of Wall Street's "Charging Bull" statue is seeing red over New York City's decision to keep in place the "Fearless Girl" sculpture that now stares it down, saying the adjacent art has changed the meaning of his work and violated his legal rights.