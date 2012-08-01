CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-China approves Hanlong's $1.3 bln bid for Australia's Sundance

(Media officer corrects approval day to Monday from Tuesday,
new quote used to reflect that)
BEIJING Aug 1 The Chinese government has
approved the $1.3 billion bid by China's Hanlong Mining to take
over Australia's Sundance Resources, clearing a big
hurdle for the long-awaited deal.
"We have gotten approval from the National Development and
Reform Commission. It was approved on Monday," a media officer
from Hanlong told Reuters on Wednesday.
Hanlong is targeting Sundance for its $4.7 billion Mbalam
iron ore project on the border of Congo and Cameroon, a resource
vital to helping China reduce its dependence on Australia and
Brazil for iron ore.
Australia's Foreign Investment Review Board approved
Hanlong's bid for Sundance in June.
(Reporting by Wan Xu and Jason Subler; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)