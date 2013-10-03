UPDATE 1-Top London banker's effort to clear name nears end

* Former JPMorgan banker was fined 450,000 pounds in 2012
* Tribunal judges retire to consider decision on appeal
* Final decision could take months
By Clara Ferreira-Marques and Clare Hutchison
LONDON, Oct 3 The battle by one of London's top
bankers to overturn a market abuse fine neared the end on
Thursday, with his lawyers saying his aims were perfectly proper
as they wrapped up a case that has highlighted banks' working
practices and tested Britain's new financial regulator.
Ian Hannam has been a high-profile name in London financial
circles for more than a decade. Once a so-called rainmaker at
investment bank JPMorgan, he brought in clients, money
and respect thanks to his bulging contact book.
But the former soldier, dubbed "king of mining" because of
his weight in the resources sector, fell foul of the regulator
and was fined 450,000 pounds ($730,000) in 2012 over two emails
sent on behalf of a client which the regulator considered
contained "inside", or potentially market-moving, information.
Hannam quit his job as chairman of capital markets at
JPMorgan last year to fight the penalty - one of the highest
levied in Britain against an individual. He is seeking to
restore his reputation with an appeal that began in July.
Lawyers on both sides presented concluding arguments on
Thursday, before the judge-led Upper Tribunal retired to
consider a decision, a process which could take months.
The Financial Conduct Authority, which replaced the
Financial Services Authority this year, has not questioned
Hannam's honesty, but has accused him of having a "relaxed and
improper" attitude, and spoke on Thursday of "casual" disclosure
beyond that allowed and necessary to do his job.
"While it is not suggested that Mr Hannam intended to commit
market abuse, his behaviour cannot be described as an entirely
innocent breach," the FCA said in its written closing statement.
"The fact that a person is honest does not mean he
automatically escapes serious criticism and a significant
penalty," it said.
Hannam, though, has denied the emails contained inside
information and argues that even if they did, the disclosures
were made in the course of his job as a financial adviser.
In a written closing statement, his lawyers added the
recipient of the information - a Kurdish minister and oil
industry veteran - "understood his responsibilities in relation
to potentially sensitive information".
OPENING THE FLOODGATES
Hannam was accused in 2012 by the then FSA of sending two
emails in 2008 on behalf of a client, Heritage Oil,
which included what the regulator considers "inside" information
- on a potential takeover and on a potential oil discovery.
No-one traded on the information in Hannam's emails and the
regulator did not remove his "fit and proper" status, required
for working in London's financial sector.
But the regulator, which has sought to make an example of a
banking heavyweight, argued on Thursday there should have been a
clear need to disclose, as well as clarity that the recipient of
the messages, in this case Kurdish minister Ashti Hawrami, was
aware of the need for confidentiality.
Lawyers for Hannam, who was disciplined by JPMorgan in 2009,
around the time the FSA began its investigation, have
consistently argued he was doing his job in attempting to secure
a deal for his client, Heritage.
"Mr Hannam's objectives in sending the email - to galvanize
the minister's interest in a deal with Heritage and to create a
window of opportunity in which to act - were perfectly proper
ones," they said in the closing statement.
But partly due to Hannam's candid admissions, that argument
has fuelled debate over what it is legitimate for a banker to do
and say, and whether even a partial truth is inside information.
"I either made it up or I was putting a spin on it to get a
meeting (with the minister)," Hannam told the tribunal in July
of takeover talks revealed to the minister in one of the emails.
But acting for the client, the FCA argued, is not an excuse.
"It opens the floodgates to the disclosure of insider
information," Richard Boulton, leading lawyer acting for the
FCA, told the tribunal on Thursday.
Hannam's appeal is a high-profile test for the newly minted
FCA's tactic of targeting big names to fight market abuse,
following the strategy of U.S. watchdogs.
Rebuilding his reputation, meanwhile, is critical for
Hannam, who is building up a gold venture in Afghanistan and an
advisory firm Strand Partners, which includes some of the JP
Morgan team who were among the most influential in the sector.