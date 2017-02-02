UPDATE 1-Hannover Re raises 2017 profit guidance after January renewals

* Expects 2017 net profit of more than 1 bln euros

* Previous guidance was for more than 950 mln euros

* Forecasts gross premiums up by low single-digit pct

* Shares gain 2.1 pct in pre-market trade (Adds detail on treaty renewals)

FRANKFURT, Feb 2 German reinsurer Hannover Re raised its 2017 net profit guidance to more than 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) from more than 950 million euros on Thursday after what it said was a strong round of treaty renewals at the start of the year.

The world's third largest reinsurer declared its satisfaction with the outcome of talks to renew contracts with its insurance company clients in January, saying that premium volume had grown by about 7 percent, including its structured reinsurance business, despite continued price pressure.

The company added that it now expects gross premiums to rise by a low single-digit percentage this year.

Shares in Hannover Re were up 2.1 percent in pre-market trade at Lang & Schwarz, making them the second-biggest gainers on Germany's mid-cap index.

About two thirds of Hannover Re's property and casualty reinsurance premiums were up for renewal at the start of the year, with the renewed volume falling by 1.4 percent in traditional reinsurance to 4.62 billion euros.

Reinsurers such as Hannover Re, Munich Re and Swiss Re act as a financial backstop for insurance companies, helping them to pay for large damage claims from hurricanes or earthquakes in exchange for part of the premiums.

Prices in the reinsurance market have been falling for several years, driven down by a lack of demand from insurance companies as well as oversupply fuelled by new entrants to the market and an accumulation of surplus capital because of unusually low claims from natural catastrophes.

Among the hardest hit business areas were aviation reinsurance, where prices fell by as much as 10 percent, as well as marine and energy.

Overall supply continues to exceed demand and Hannover Re said that higher claims in 2016 had a favourable effect on prices on a local level only. ($1 = 0.9275 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by David Goodman)