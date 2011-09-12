UPDATE 2-Hannover Re keeps 2011 goals after Irene hit

* Sees 2012 reinsurance prices rising by 3-8 pct
* Munich Re, Swiss Re expect slight price increases
* Hannover Re Irene claims in low double-digit mln euros
* Share closes down 3.9 percent, outpacing insurance index
(Adds Swiss Re comment on prices)
By Oliver Hirt and Christian Kraemer
MONACO/ZURICH, Sept 12 Hannover Re (HNRGn.DE),
the world's third-biggest reinsurer, said it saw reinsurance
prices rising by 3-8 percent next year, a brighter outlook than
that of its two bigger rivals.
"It is our expectation that the favourable trend in
reinsurance premiums will continue in 2012," Hannover Re Chief
Executive Ulrich Wallin said on Monday, adding that price rises
were expected also outside the business lines affected by the
earthquakes in Japan and New Zealand earlier this year.
"At the start of 2011, we had to fight to keep prices
stable. That has changed since the Japan earthquake," Wallin
said.
Wallin said the favourable outcome of contract talks with
insurance companies in April and July backed his forecast for
price rises next year.
Reinsurers are meeting at the Mediterranean resort of Monte
Carlo for their annual jamboree. Talks with their insurance
company clients for reinsurance contracts covering 2012 begin in
earnest in the coming weeks.
In contrast, Hannover's two bigger rivals, Munich Re
(MUVGn.DE) and Swiss Re said they see only slight to
modest price increases ahead.
Swiss Re manager Brian Gray said he expected a broad market
turn over the next three to 15 months.
Insurance brokers present in Monte Carlo say they see the
pricing power of reinsurers relative to their insurance
companies as still too weak to make much headway on prices.
Hannover Re on Monday also confirmed its goal of earning 500
million euros ($685 million) in net profit this year after
estimating it would see only a modest hit from Hurricane Irene.
The company said it expected claims in the low double-digit
million euro range from the hurricane, which struck the eastern
coast of the United States late last month.
Munich Re said it expected its damage claims from Irene
would be in the low triple-digit million euro range, against a
background of insured industry losses of about $7 billion from
the storm.
Hannover Re's share closed down 3.9 percent at 29.31 euros,
outpacing a 4.3 percent drop in the STOXX Europe 600 insurance
index . Munich Re shares fell 2.6 percent, while Swiss Re
fell 3.0 percent.
($1 = 0.729 Euros)
(Reporting by Christian Kraemer, Writing by Jonathan Gould;
Editing by David Cowell)