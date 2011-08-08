UPDATE 1-Hannover Re confirms outlook on good Q2 net profit

* Net profit beats consensus, operating profit misses

FRANKFURT, Aug 8 Hannover Re (HNRGn.DE) said it expected to reach its full-year earnings target after net profit beat forecasts by rising 4.1 percent to 166.2 million euros ($234.1 million) in the second quarter.

The world's third-biggest reinsurer had been expected to see net profit decline by about 4 percent from the year-earlier quarter to 154 million euros, the average of 10 forecasts in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages showed. [ID:nLDE77110V]

"Our Group net income ...for the first half-year should enable us -- given a normal experience in the second half of the year -- to comfortably attain our targeted year-end profit of around 500 million euros," Hannover Re Chief Executive Officer Ulrich Wallin said in a statement.

Like other reinsurers, Hannover Re's stock has been hit by big damage claims from earthquakes in Japan and New Zealand earlier this year. Hannover's shares have fallen by about 20 percent year-to-date.

Hannover Re trades at 6.5 times 12-month forward earnings, a discount to the world's top two reinsurers, Munich Re (MUVGn.DE) and Swiss Re RUKN.VX, which trade at multiples of 8.6 and 9.3 times, respectively, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine, which weights analysts' forecasts according to their track record.

