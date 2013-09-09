Hannover Re sees limited impact of reinsurance margin fall

FRANKFURT, Sept 9 German reinsurer Hannover Re
expects only a limited impact on its business from
heavy price competition in U.S. natural catastrophe business, it
said on Monday.
"For Hannover Re the decrease in margins has limited
implications, since the company's market share of US catastrophe
covers is disproportionately low," the world's third-biggest
reinsurer said in a statement.
Rival reinsurers Munich Re and Swiss Re
have also pointed to intensifying pressure,
particularly from pension fund investment into the market for
insurance linked securities that competes directly with
traditional reinsurance.
Hannover said it expected to achieve contract conditions
that appropriately reflect the risks it is taking on from
insurance companies when reinsurance contracts are renewed on
Jan. 1, 2014.
The reinsurer also repeated that it expects to reach net
profit of around 800 million euros ($1.05 billion) this year.
($1 = 0.7600 euros)
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould)