UPDATE 1-Hanover Insurance posts narrower-than-expected Q3 loss

* Q3 adj loss/shr $0.41 vs est loss/shr $0.45
* Net premiums written increase about 31 percent
Nov 2 The Hanover Insurance Group posted
narrower-than-expected quarterly loss as more people bought its
policies.
For the third quarter, the property and casualty insurer
posted loss of $9.7 million, or 21 cents a share, compared with
profit of $52.3 million, or $1.15 a share, a year ago.
The company posted an adjusted loss of 41 cents a share,
compared with analysts' expectations of a loss of 45 cents a
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net premiums written grew about 31 percent to more than $1
billion.
Hanover's acquisition of Lloyd's of London insurer Chaucer
added $222.3 million to net premiums written.
In April, Chaucer , which was being hurt by natural
calamity-related losses, said it would sell itself to Hanover
Insurance for 292 million pounds.
Earlier, the company had projected a third-quarter loss from
continuing operations due to severe weather-related activity.
Shares of the company closed at $37.41 on Wednesday on the
New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Satyanarayan Iyer in Bangalore;Editing by Supriya
Kurane)