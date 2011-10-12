UPDATE 1-Hanover Insurance sees Q3 loss

* Sees $0.20-$0.50/shr loss from cont ops in Q3

Oct 12 - Hanover Insurance Group Inc projected a third-quarter loss from continuing operations and said its commercial and personal lines segments may have taken a beating from unusually severe weather-related activity.

The property and casualty insurer forecast a loss from continuing operations of 20-50 cents a share.

Hanover said its commercial and personal lines segments may have taken a hit of $110-$115 million before taxes, or $1.57-$1.65 a share, after accounting for taxes, due to weather-related events.

The company said its estimates included losses from domestic catastrophes, which were in the range of $85-$90 million, with Hurricane Irene alone accounting for nearly two-thirds of the losses.

Shares of the company closed up nearly 1 percent at $36.23 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.