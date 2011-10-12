UPDATE 1-Hanover Insurance sees Q3 loss

* Sees $0.20-$0.50/shr loss from cont ops in Q3
* Expects Q3 catastrophe losses of $110-$115 million before
taxes
Oct 12 - Hanover Insurance Group Inc projected a
third-quarter loss from continuing operations and said its
commercial and personal lines segments may have taken a beating
from unusually severe weather-related activity.
The property and casualty insurer forecast a loss from
continuing operations of 20-50 cents a share.
Hanover said its commercial and personal lines segments may
have taken a hit of $110-$115 million before taxes, or
$1.57-$1.65 a share, after accounting for taxes, due to
weather-related events.
The company said its estimates included losses from domestic
catastrophes, which were in the range of $85-$90 million, with
Hurricane Irene alone accounting for nearly two-thirds of the
losses.
Shares of the company closed up nearly 1 percent at $36.23
on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
